Food fans hungry for more as Leeds Indie Food launches for its fifth festival

The Leeds Indie Food Fest returns for its fifth year with a new look and even more events than ever before.

Some festival favourites return alongside some new faces such as fine dining stalwart of the Leeds independent scene, Vice and Virtue.

One of last year's most popular collaborations was Prashad, Bundobust and Ox Club.

The man behind Leeds Indie Food, Simon Fogal, said he wanted to make the celebration of the variety within the Leeds food and drink scene last longer than the festival fortnight as he unveiled the latest on the 2019 set up at a launch at The Belgrave last night (Monday).

There are 94 events this year at the festival, which runs between Thursday May 9 and Monday May 27.

Mr Fogal said: "I always say there will be less events but these guys keep giving me good events, so they run and now there are 94. Thirty per cent are sold out and a lot are close to selling out and there is still a month to go."

Back by popular demand is the North Bar Magical Mystery Tour where punters board a bus at a secret location and get taken to some of the best beer in Leeds - with pub snacks too, the School Diner at Chapel Allerton primary school where a street food festival is set up in the play-ground and the Pizza and Prosecco Festival at Water Lane Boathouse.

New to this year's events list is perfecting your palate with the Vice and Virtue cocktail bar in association with Harvey & Brockless, Luke Downing and Clare Morrow and The Porterhouse Cake Co. Launch Party. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, Liz Richardson is inviting people to look round her new bakery, sample some delicious treats and a one-off collaboration beer with neighbours Anthology Brew Co.

And there are some mass scale events such as the Feast and Fiesta night with Sneaky Experience at Kirkstall Abbey which takes place across the first weekend with specialist Gin, Rum and Prosecco Bars, walkabout performers, carnival dancers, a live Samba troupe and glitter stations.

Last year, Leeds Indie Food fest made £700,000 for the independent food and drink economy in the city.