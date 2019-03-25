Five of the best gin distilleries in Yorkshire

Artisan gin is fast becoming one of the most popular tipples in the country.

And when it comes to Mother's Ruin, Yorkshire holds its own by creating some of the most respected independently-produced gins on the market. Here are some of the best for you to try.

1. Masons Yorkshire Gin - Bedale This gin combines Yorkshire water and a selection of botanicals in their copper alembic stills affectionately known as Steve and Leftie.

2. Rare Bird Distillery - Malton Located in Malton, Rare Bird Distillery is the concept of couple Matt and Elizabeth Stewart who together created the luxurious London Dry Gin.

3. Whittaker's Gin - Nidderdale These gins are distilled using local natural spring water and hand picked botanicals including whortleberries and Yorkshire thyme.

4. Leeds Gin - Leeds Distilled and bottled in Leeds and while the first batch was only produced in March 2016, the small brand has proved a successful hit.

