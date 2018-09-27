Fast food chains including McDonald's, KFC and Burger King that deliver in Leeds

Does a Whopper whet your appetite? Or maybe a a foot-long sub if your favourite feast?
Whether you're more of a KFC, McDonald's or Pizza Hut person, you can't argue that delivering our favourite fast food straight to our door is one of the greatest ideas the human race has ever had.
Sometimes, the thought of getting up and leaving the house is just so unappealing, but the thought of a burger or pizza is so tempting.
So what do you do?
Order it to come to you, of course.
Gone are the days when you have to step outside to go and pick food up, it's all about getting it straight to your door.
Looking for a cure for your freshers week hangover? Order a burger.
Wanting a guilty pleasure for a cosy night in front of a film? Dial in some chicken.
So whether you fancy a Whopper, Big Mac, Boneless Banquet or a foot-long sub, don't bother starting up the car, just give them a bell instead.
Here is the full list of popular fast food chains that deliver in Leeds:
Just Eat
Subway - Leeds train station
Subway Boar Lane
Subway - Albion Street
Subway - Low Road
KFC - Kirkstall Road
KFC - Leeds Merrion
KFC - Headingley
KFC - Meanwood
KFC - Crossgates
KFC - Colton Mill
KFC - Hunslet
KFC Roundhay
KFC - Dewsbury Road
KFC - Junction 27
Burger King - Leeds Merrion
Burger King - York Road
Pizza Hut - Headingley
Pizza Hut - Horsforth
Pizza Hut - Otley Road
Pizza Hut - Bramley
In-house delivery
McDonald's - St John's, city centre
McDonald's - Train station, city centre
McDonald's - Briggate
McDonald's - Kirkstall
McDonald's - Hunslet
McDonald's - Elland Road
McDonald's - Oakwood
McDonald's - Killingbeck
McDonald's - Bramley
McDonald's - White Rose Centre
McDonald's - Horsforth
McDonald's - Colten Mill
If you're fancying something a little bit left field, then this could be just the thing for you.
Asda in Killingbeck is the ONLY store in the country that you can order pizza and desserts from.
So whatever you decide on, just make sur eyou don't leave the house to get it.