Doritos, Pringles and Walkers are the nation’s favourite crisps – here’s how the others ranked

Thanks to social media, it is now possible to weigh in on debates on pretty much any topic the world over. Last night, one that drew a great deal of impassioned outcry was over the country’s favourite crisp.

Following a documentary on Channel 5 called Britain’s Favourite Crisps, a number of Twitter users took the the platform to express their dismay at the verdict given on the top snack spot.

(Photo: Twitter)

Doritos, Pringles and Walkers top list

After two hours of investigation into the controversial topic and a public poll, the programme concluded that Doritos, Pringles and Walkers were the most popular.

Bottom of the list of those in the survey included Mini Cheddars, Nik Naks, Salt n’ Shake and Walkers Squares.

Channel 5 shared the results in a pyramid graphic on Twitter, sparking backlash.

The Brexit of crisps?

Many compared the division over the top crisps verdict to the nation’s split opinion over Brexit.

Others weighed in, lamenting the lowly position of some of their favourite brands.

One wrote, “I’ve lost faith in the British public after this travesty, no wonder the country is falling apart if people think pringles are god tier while wotsits and quavers are only mid tier.”

Another commented, “That is all kinds wrong! Squares on the bottom… it’s a travesty.” Some were not so opposed to the ranking however, and clearly echoed the beliefs of those polled in the programme.

Britain’s Favourite Crisps was broadcast on Channel 5 on Sunday March 24. It can be re-watched on My 5 on demand.