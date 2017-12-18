Do you have Yorkshire puddings on your Christmas dinner plate?

It's a question that has divided the office: Do you serve Yorkshire puddings with your Christmas dinner?

Pigs in blankets and sprouts may be the festive favourites but we want to know if you also keep the roast dinner staple that is the Yorkshire pud on your plate on December 25. Let us know by answering the poll below as we try and answer the question once and for all.

How to make the perfect Yorkshire puddings

Ask ten people for their Yorkshire pudding recipe, and you will most likely get ten answers.

If you have struggled to make your puds rise, then try this method, it works every time.

The special method is to make the batter with equal quantities of eggs, to milk, to flour.

Yorkshire puddings

For perfect Yorkshire Puddings crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl. Add the milk and pinch of salt and whisk thoroughly for at least 1 minute , the mixture will have lots of fine bubbles on the surface. Leave to stand for 10 minutes.

Whisking again, sieve the flour in a little at a time until you have a lump-free batter resembling thick cream.

If you do have any small lumps left, sieve the batter into a clean jug. Leave the batter to rest in the kitchen, not the fridge, for at least 30 minutes; longer if you have time, up to several hours. When you are ready to cook your puddings, heat the oven to 230C/ 450F/Gas 8.

Pop a little pea-sized piece of fat or sprinkle of oil into your Yorkshire pudding tin and heat in the oven until the fat is ever so slightly smoking.

Give the batter another light whisking and then 2/3rds fill your pudding tins and put the tray quickly back into the oven. Leave to cook for 15 – 20 minutes.

You will know when the puddings are cooked as they will be risen and a lovely golden brown.

Note: Use either a traditional 4-hole traditional or a 12-hole muffin tin. If you want a large pudding use a roasting tray but you will need to add at least a tablespoon of oil or fat.



