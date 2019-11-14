Deliveroo launches pickup service for restaurants in Leeds - with no delivery cost

The Pickup service will let customers collect their order directly from restaurants - without a delivery driver

The new Pickup service lets customers collect their ready-made order directly from restaurants, skipping restaurant queues or the wait for a delivery driver during busy times.

There will be new options available on the food delivery service, as customers can order for collection from restaurants who may not do delivery, or order products that may not be suitable for delivery.

Over 20 restaurants in Leeds have already signed up to Pickup, including Pizza Express, Byron, Tortilla, Pizza Hut and Frankie & Benny’s.

The company expects more than 10,000 restaurants to be offering the click and collect service within the next 12 months.

Ajay Lakhwani, VP new businesses for Deliveroo said: “Deliveroo’s new Pickup service will give customers in Leeds even more opportunities to order amazing food from their favourite restaurants.

"Gone are the days of standing in a queue waiting to take-away your food. Pickup customers can collect their meal exactly when they want.