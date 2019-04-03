Burger King launches new vegan Whopper which 'tastes just like meat' - this is when it’s coming to the UK

Burger King has announced the launch of an entirely meatless Whopper burger, in an effort to attract more vegetarian and vegan customers.

The new recipe differs from the other veggie burgers currently on offer at the chain, in that it has been made to mimic the look, feel and taste of real meat.

The 'Impossible Whopper' is made with plant-based patties from Impossible Foods, who use modern technology to create nutritious food which has a much smaller environmental impact than breeding livestock.

The meatless patty contains slightly fewer calories than the classic burger and is low in cholesterol, but it includes the same level of protein and iron as real meat.

The creators said the recipe "delivers the rich, beefy taste that discerning meat lovers demand, with as much bio-available iron and high-quality protein as a comparable serving of ground beef from cows".

The new burgers are currently being trialled in the US, and if successful with customers may be added to the regular menu

As part of their promotional for the meatless patty, Burger King attempted to trick customers who thought they were eating a traditional beef Whopper.

Christopher Finazzo, the chain’s North America president, said, “We’ve done sort of a blind taste test with our franchisees, with people in the office, with my partners on the executive team, and virtually nobody can tell the difference.”

When will it be available?

The fast-food chain is currently trialling the new meatless burgers in 59 restaurants across St Louis in the US.

If the burgers prove to be a hit among customers, the plan is to roll them out internationally and make them a regular meal on the menu.

Customers will have to pay around 76p more for an 'Impossible' burger than the regular Whopper to offset the higher production cost.