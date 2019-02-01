Broadcaster to announce winners of National Ice Cream Championships at Expo in Harrogate

TV and radio’s Nigel Barden will be announcing the winners of the National Ice Cream Championships in Harrogate this month.

The Ice Cream and Gelato Expo is being held on February 12 to 14 at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate.

Organised by The Ice Cream Alliance it is the only trade show for the ice cream industry.

Nigel Barden is a food and drink broadcaster, who has worked with Simon Mayo and Chris Evans on BBC Radio 2 and is the food correspondent for BBC London.

He specialises in promoting British ingredients and artisan producers, particularly in his role as chairman of judges for The Great Taste Awards, Farm Shop & Deli Awards, World Cheese Awards, British Cookery School Awards, Deliciously Yorkshire and host of the National Fish & Chip Awards.

“We are delighted to have Nigel announcing the winners of our prestigious National Ice Cream Championships which we have been running for 75 years,” said Zelica Carr, Ice Cream Alliance CEO. “The Championships showcase the creativity and dynamism of the ice cream market.”

The Ice Cream and Gelato Expo is the UK’s only ice cream trade show and is free to attend for everyone in the business – or anyone thinking of setting up manufacturing or selling ice cream. You can pre-register on the Ice Cream Alliance website (follow the links): www.ice-cream.org

For more information on the Expo call 01332 203333 or email Jordan@ice-cream.org