Brewery brings party to Leeds

18 August 2018...... Leeds Beer Week'Artist Nicholas Dixon with his work at Canal Mills for the festival. Picture Tony Johnson.
Local beer fans got a true taste of America as one of the top ranked breweries in the States threw a party in Leeds.

Brooklyn Brewery is in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York and has supported music, arts and the locals since it started and re-created that vibe at Canal Mills on Saturday.

As well as serving some of the brewery’s best beers from the back of a bus that is touring the UK, there was street food from Bundobust, music from DJ Lucy Lockett and art from Leeds born abstract artist Nicolas Dixon.

A spokesperson said: “Brooklyn On Tour aims to get back to how craft culture should be – no overpriced tickets, booking fees, or warm lifeless beer, just a good time with great music, art, food.”