Belgrave Vegan Feast in Leeds draws in plant AND meat-loving foodies

Have your say

Veganism seems to be everywhere at the moment - from vegan sausage rolls to ‘bleeding’ meat-free burgers.

And organisers at Belgrave’s ‘Vegan Feast’ say the trend is set to continue as they predict 2019 becomes the year that veganism goes mainstream.

Crystal Black (right) the Owner of Black day Bakes from Meanwood, Leeds a vegan bakery with assistant Jess Eyre

Belgrave Musical Hall and Canteen first hosted a plant-based food festival this time last year.

It proved so successful that they are upping the number of ‘Vegan Feasts’ to four in 2019.

Ben Davy, 31, is the development chef at Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen.

He said the days of being stuck with bad bean burgers and mushroom risottos are long gone.

Jimmy Khor owner of Nasi Lemak with Malayasian street food Seiton pieces of vegan chicken and Vegan Satay dinner at The Belgrave Vegan Feast

Mr Davy, from Chapel Allerton, said: “Lots of people associate veganism with salad and carrot sticks but it’s gone so far beyond that now.

“The demand for vegan food is huge and chefs have really had to step up their game and get creative with their food.

“The dishes vendors are producing now are amazing and even the strictest of carnivores can’t resist giving them a try.”

The first ‘Vegan Feast’ of the year took place on Saturday, January 12 and was packed with hungry guests.

Youngsters making pizza at The Belgrave Vegan Feast

The event showcased eight street food vendors offering entirely vegan dishes.

Moortown-based bakery Black Day Bakes served up a selection of dairy-free cakes and pastries whilst Döner Summer served up a healthier take on a doner kebab.

Kids got involved too as they learnt how to make their own vegan pizzas topped with plenty of healthy vegetables.

Mr Davey said: “The whole point of Belgrave Feast events is to bring different traders to Leeds and get people trying new foods and flavours.

Francesca Taylor from Leeds, who runs a pop up restaurant 'Golden Balls' serving Arancimi deep fried risotto balls

“We try to be at the forefront of food trends in the city and this year veganism is taking the spotlight.”

The next ‘Vegan Feast’ will be on Saturday, April 13.