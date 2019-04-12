9 of the best places for fish and chips in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor
Fish and chips is one of the nation’s best loved dishes and Leeds has a wealth of places which offer it.
Friday 12 April 2019 12:30
But, according to reviews website TripAdvisor, which of them are the best?
1. Charlie Brett's
Popped in for a quick meal, served swiftly food was perfect on a very busy night. Best Fish & Chips in Leeds. Perfect venue and lovely setting. TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
2. Town Hall Tavern
The best place to eat fish and chips. We always have very good treatment there, and their beer is the coldest of all Leeds. TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
3. Mother Hubbards
This is my chip shop of choice. I've been maybe 10 times now and the fish n chips are consistently nice, generous portions too. TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
4. George's Great British Kitchen
I had the onion bhaji battered fish and chips and she had the haddock and chips and they were both absolutely delicious, this place is a must especially if you love fish and chips. TripAdvisor reviewer
Shutterstock
other
View more