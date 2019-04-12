Fish and chips

9 of the best places for fish and chips in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor

Fish and chips is one of the nation’s best loved dishes and Leeds has a wealth of places which offer it.

But, according to reviews website TripAdvisor, which of them are the best?

Popped in for a quick meal, served swiftly food was perfect on a very busy night. Best Fish & Chips in Leeds. Perfect venue and lovely setting. TripAdvisor reviewer

1. Charlie Brett's

The best place to eat fish and chips. We always have very good treatment there, and their beer is the coldest of all Leeds. TripAdvisor reviewer

2. Town Hall Tavern

This is my chip shop of choice. I've been maybe 10 times now and the fish n chips are consistently nice, generous portions too. TripAdvisor reviewer

3. Mother Hubbards

I had the onion bhaji battered fish and chips and she had the haddock and chips and they were both absolutely delicious, this place is a must especially if you love fish and chips. TripAdvisor reviewer

4. George's Great British Kitchen

