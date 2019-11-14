9 of the best chippies in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor

But, according to reviews website TripAdvisor, which of them are the best? Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Wetherby Whaler, Market Place, Leeds
Consistently great food. Busy sometimes, but thats testament to how good the food is (obviously busiest on fish Fridays! TripAdvisor reviewer
2. Wetherby Whaler, Guiseley
Service was excellent, friendly staff. The food was super, the inside of the restaurant is
3. The Oxford Place
My fish and chips were the best I have had in years, the batter was so crisp. TripAdvisor reviewer
4. Murgatroyds
Again Murgatroyds thank you. It's been fantastic lunch with my friend. We always enjoy the fish and chips here. Staff are very friendly and attending. It's good price and clean place. TripAdvisor reviewer
