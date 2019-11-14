Fish and chips

9 of the best chippies in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor

Fish and chips is one of the nation’s best loved dishes and Leeds has a wealth of chippies to choose from.

By Helen Johnson
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 6:00 am

But, according to reviews website TripAdvisor, which of them are the best? Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Wetherby Whaler, Market Place, Leeds

Consistently great food. Busy sometimes, but thats testament to how good the food is (obviously busiest on fish Fridays! TripAdvisor reviewer

2. Wetherby Whaler, Guiseley

Service was excellent, friendly staff. The food was super, the inside of the restaurant is

3. The Oxford Place

My fish and chips were the best I have had in years, the batter was so crisp. TripAdvisor reviewer

4. Murgatroyds

Again Murgatroyds thank you. It's been fantastic lunch with my friend. We always enjoy the fish and chips here. Staff are very friendly and attending. It's good price and clean place. TripAdvisor reviewer

