11 of the best Christmas menus in Leeds Leeds has a wealth of places which are offering festive party menus on the run up to Christmas and Christmas Day menus for the big day itself. Here are 11 of the best places for festive party and Christmas Day dinner menus in Leeds. 1. The Roundhay Fox The Roundhay Fox has a Festive Menu, which runs from 26th November until 29th December, alongside a Christmas Day menu which includes 3 courses for 56.95. 2. The Deer Park The Festive Menu includes everything from the classic roast turkey with all the trimmings to a range of seafood. This pub is also open on Christmas Day, offering four courses for 75.95 3. The Adelphi The Adelphi's Festive Menu includes dishes such as pan-fried herb-crusted salmon, and turkey with all the trimmings. This pub also offers a Christmas Day menu with 5 courses for 45. 4. The Fox and Grapes This pub offers a delicious festive set menu, which includes turkey with all the trimmings, alongside a tasty 5 course feast on Christmas Day.