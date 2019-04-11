11 of the best carveries in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor
If you enjoy a tasty roast dinner, but like to have the option of choosing what exactly you get on your plate when eating out, a carvery is a great way of being able to do this.
Yorkshire has a multitude of places which offer delicious carveries. These are 11 of the best carveries in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor.
1. Chequers Inn Restaurant & Carvery - Bishop Thornton, Harrogate
"Best carvery in Yorkshire! The meat here is the best carvery meat ever! The beef is the best! Delicious sides with creamed cabbage with bacon, cauliflower cheese, carrots, amazing Yorkshire puddings."