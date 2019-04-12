Beer gardens

10 of the best beer gardens in Leeds

With Spring finally here, the weather should hopefully be on its way up and what better way to celebrate than with a nice relaxing drink in a scenic beer garden?

Leeds has an array of different roof top terraces or traditional beer gardens which provide the perfect place to meet friends, family or just enjoy a relaxing drink after work. These are 10 of the best beer gardens in Leeds

Headrow House has a roof terrace which hosts regular arts and music events. Although the roof terrace may not be a traditional beer garden, it still draws hundreds of customers in daily throughout the spring and summer period.

1. Headrow House

Headrow House has a roof terrace which hosts regular arts and music events. Although the roof terrace may not be a traditional beer garden, it still draws hundreds of customers in daily throughout the spring and summer period.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Located in the Chapel Allerton area of Leeds, the Mustard Pot boasts a large, well-presented beer garden. It even has a covered area just in case the temperamental British weather quickly turns to rain.

2. The Mustard Pot

Located in the Chapel Allerton area of Leeds, the Mustard Pot boasts a large, well-presented beer garden. It even has a covered area just in case the temperamental British weather quickly turns to rain.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Situated to the rear of the pub, this beer garden has plenty of seating and when the weather is sunny and warm, its a great place to enjoy a tranquil riverside drink.

3. Kirkstall Bridge Inn

Situated to the rear of the pub, this beer garden has plenty of seating and when the weather is sunny and warm, its a great place to enjoy a tranquil riverside drink.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Situated at the rear of the pub is a large beer garden which is great on a warm evening, especially when they host one of their popular summer barbecues or live music nights.

4. Duck and Drake

Situated at the rear of the pub is a large beer garden which is great on a warm evening, especially when they host one of their popular summer barbecues or live music nights.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3