With Spring finally here, the weather should hopefully be on its way up and what better way to celebrate than with a nice relaxing drink in a scenic beer garden?
Leeds has an array of different roof top terraces or traditional beer gardens which provide the perfect place to meet friends, family or just enjoy a relaxing drink after work. These are 10 of the best beer gardens in Leeds
1. Headrow House
Headrow House has a roof terrace which hosts regular arts and music events. Although the roof terrace may not be a traditional beer garden, it still draws hundreds of customers in daily throughout the spring and summer period.
Located in the Chapel Allerton area of Leeds, the Mustard Pot boasts a large, well-presented beer garden. It even has a covered area just in case the temperamental British weather quickly turns to rain.