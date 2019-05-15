East Parade Social, East Parade, review - bar in office block offers stunning views

We're always being told that younger people don't drink anymore.

Study after study suggests that young adults are increasingly turning their backs on going out, socialising and having a drink.

Bar review Leeds

You wouldn't know this in Leeds, however, as there seems to be more bars than ever, offering ever-more specialised drinking experiences.

Not only that, but you also see bars opening where you wouldn't expect to see them in the city - such as shopping centres, old warehouses, and even the middle of an office building.

It is the latter which applies to East Parade Social. Formerly a street associated with banking and finance, bars and restaurants have almost completely engulfed the street, reflecting the changing face of Leeds City Centre.

First impressions?

The bar itself curiously shares a space with Avenue HQ, a co-working office space, typically for startup businesses working out of the city.

And it's that entrepreneurial spirit which seeps through into East Parade Social. In addition to your usual array of beers and spirits, the bar also includes

As we visited the bar in early evening on a weekday, it was relatively quiet. With a light trip-hop soundtrack and non-gaudy music paraphernalia on the walls.

Menu?

The bar has a vast array of beers, with such favourites as Berliner Pilsner (£4.80/pint) and Beavertown Gamma Ray (£5.20/pint) on tap.

The bar also offers the usual holy order of nut and crisp-based bar snacks, but also offers small plates such as falafel, halloumi and bruschetta, each for under £6.

And the drinks?

In addition to the beers menu, there was also an exciting array of wines and cocktails.

I opted for the spicy Bloody Mary (£6.90). I'm not normally one for cocktails, but if I can have it spicy, it's too good an opportunity to miss. And spicy it was - the whole thing felt like I was drinking curry. This is by no means a criticism either - team spicy cocktails are the future, and their wisened veteran captain Bloody Mary is set to lead them to glory.

My companion decided to opt for a more modern classic - an Espresso Martini (£7.10). She described it as "just the right strength" with an extra caffeine hit. It also had the all-important three beans on top, as some places don't bother with this detail.

How much was the bill? Was it value for money?

For the two drinks the bill came to £13.90, which was a bit steep, but what do you expect from cocktails these days?

Factfile

Address: 10-12 East Parade Leeds LS1 2BH

Telephone: 0113-360-6907

Opening hours: MAIN BAR: Mon-Wed: 8am-11pm, Thurs-Fri: 8am-12am, Sat: 10am-12am, Sun: closed

Website: https://www.eastparadesocial.co.uk/

Scores

Value 7/10

Atmosphere 6/10

Service 8/10