Discover tasty secrets about street food trends with Bidfood

One of the UK’s leading foodservice providers is giving its customers the chance to gain some tasty inside secrets and insight into the current street food industry trends, at their exclusive Street Eats showcase this May.

Bidfood Wakefield is inviting its customers to witness first-hand, the inspiration behind its new Street Eats range at its showcase in May; the showcase will offer innovative far-flung flavours and menu inspiration, from Asia, across to The Middle East and on to South America.

Bidfood supplies a variety of food and drink, non-food and catering equipment to customers across the whole of the UK, including local authorities, hospitals, care homes, schools, universities, hotels, pubs, restaurants and more.

The Street Eats showcase, on Thursday May 16th, will bring in-depth insights and expert guidance to Bidfood’s customers in and around Yorkshire and the north of England, in a bid to provide the best service possible to all its customers.

Gillian Crawford, Head of Freetrade Sales at Bidfood Wakefield, said: “The event aims to showcase all the key street food trends that continue to take the food and drink industry by storm.

“The increasing consumer demand for street food shows no sign of losing its sizzle, so our event aims to focus on which of these different cuisines are hottest this year and how our customers can easily implement these trends into their menus.

“Here at Bidfood, we are passionate about providing our customers with service excellence and real value, through showcasing our best team and great food, with one eye always looking to the future.

“We want to educate our customers on the best way to be forward-thinking and as on trend as possible to meet the demands of their consumers, as well as to help maximise their business and growth opportunities. Our Street Eats showcase aims to channel this, by providing our customers with the tools and knowledge they need to help them grow, as well as supporting the local food and drink industry here in the north.”

The exclusive event will be hosted at Bidfood’s bespoke Customer Experience Centre in Wakefield, which was purposely built to support customers in developing their service offering. The centre - which houses a large fully functional kitchen, purpose-built deli, demonstration area and a high-spec bar - is used to bring customers' menus to life, through workshops, product tastings, trend showcases and solution sessions.

Diners can’t get enough of quick, fresh and tasty street food, so in response, Bidfood has organised this event focused on showcasing these themes, and has produced a dedicated guide for customers that is packed with American, British, Afro Caribbean, Indian, Middle Eastern, Asian and South American street food suggestions. The guide includes recipes and menu options that can be tailored to suit the needs of each individual customer, from coffee shops to care homes. It also ties in with the key industry food and drink trends of the year, as well as taking into account the increased demand for vegan and other free-from options.

At the Street Eats showcase, the foodservice provider’s talented development chefs will be cooking up a storm with an array of delicious street foods dishes for customers to taste. Along with this, customers will get the unique opportunity to talk one-on-one with key suppliers who will be showcasing their own ingredients and street food inspired and ready-to-serve meal solutions.

To find out more about Bidfood’s Street Eats range of inspired street food options, as well as the event, see Bidfood Wakefield.