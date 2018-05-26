Days Out: Wililam’s Den, Brough, North Yorkshire

Take your little ones to the unique indoor-meets-outdoor adventure playscape that is William’s Den – an attraction which centres on good old fashioned fun.

With its suave Scandi-style, yummy mummy café and family-friendly finishes, this magnificent converted barn set in the rolling landscape of the Yorkshire Wolds isn’t just a show-stopping adventure playground – it’s inspired by kids and loved by grown-ups.

Outdoors, it boasts a huge play area with a 50m zip wire, den making area and “mountains and molehills” space – but step inside and this attraction really wows visitors.

A spectacular two-floor treehouse consumes the 475sqm play barn, with the beautifully-crafted woodland creating an enchanted forest-come-playground. Children can explore the different levels by sliding from the treehouse into a sand pit, or climb inside the trunk of the tree to clamber up to the top.

The family-friendly restaurant serves freshly made pizzas straight from our wood-fired oven, home-baked bread and cakes, a Snack Box serving barista-style coffees, a delightful gift shop and wonderful views.

This week, it was announced that William’s Den has won a coveted Tourism and Leisure award from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) for its inspirational and inclusive design.

Over 45 of Yorkshire’s most impressive property schemes were nominated and William’s Den won one of just eight awards. ’The Den’, as it’s become lovingly known, will go forward to a national awards final, to be held in November in London.

Christian Carver, co-founder and managing director at William’s Den says: “We always set out to create a place that would become a real destination for families across the North of England and beyond, so we’re utterly thrilled to have won such a prestigious award.”

Factfile

William’s den

Opening times: Monday – Sunday 9.30am–5pm except Fridays: 9.30am–7pm

Admission: Child 3-17 years: £6.50-£10.50, Child under 3: £3.00-£4.00, Adult: £5.50-£8.00

Website: www.williamsden.co.uk

More: Yorkshire.com