Days Out: The Web Adventure Park, York

Web Adventure Park provides the perfect opportunity for families to have fun inside and outside, whatever the weather.

Inside there’s a huge soft play area to discover, with one of the country’s biggest Astra slides, climbing frames, a role-play village with dressing up costumes, exciting ball cannons, a football arena, disco and separate play areas for the under 5s and babies.

The Crafty Corner is open weekends and holidays and children can make a bear, paint a 3D figure or create a masterpiece in sand in the sand art area.

Outdoors the landscaped gardens contain numerous climbing frames, a mini sand beach, and hammocks. With a netted climbing forest, ride-ons, a den building construction zone, jungle bridge, and wacky swings, there is always plenty to explore.

On hot days, the cobbled water play area is a must- but on colder days, remember to bring wellies. This area has pumps, dams, streams, an Archimedes screw, squirty ducks and a paddling area- just remember to bring a towel.

Need a break from all the sliding, jumping, paddling and climbing? The Animal Zone has cuteness by the bucket load, from pot-bellied pigs, chickens, rabbits and more. See goats run over a trip trap bridge and pretend to be the troll underneath, or enter the unique viewing tunnel to see chipmunks up close.

To add an element of challenge, head over to the Wired High Ropes. This 8-metre-high course is made up of 22 activities of varying difficulty- all designed to test nerves and ability- sure to get visitors (literally) swinging from the treetops.

Factfile

Address: Wigginton Road, York, North Yorkshire, YO32 2RH

Opening times: See website

Admission: See website

Telephone: 01904 692221

Website: www.webadventurepark.co.uk

