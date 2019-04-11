Days Out: The Forbidden Corner

In the heart of the Yorkshire Dales lies a weird and wonderful collection of labyrinths, tunnels, underground caverns and caves.

The Forbidden Corner claims to be the ‘strangest place in the world’- and it just might be that.

This four-acre garden has been transformed into a fantasy land, featuring the Temple of the Underworld, the Eye of the Needle and a huge pyramid of translucent glass.

Enter the attraction through a giant, gaping stone mouth, (which belches as you wander through providing the first of many laugh and dive into a warren of pathways, towers, winding staircases and underground lairs.

With paths and passages that lead to nowhere and extraordinary statues at every turn, there are decisions to make and tricks to avoid.

Dare to wander down the recently unearthed, secret crypt of the Armstrong Mausoleum, or tiptoe into the Cat & Mouse experience, a series of underground tunnels with life-size sculptures – but watch out for the big surprise at the end!

From classical statues and beautiful fountains to horse heads and bears playing poker, there’s something different around every corner – and plenty of areas to get completely lost in. There’s also a walled garden, woodland walk, hedge maze, and a terrace where you’ll find spectacular views across Coverdale.

The Corner Café stocks award winning-pies, cakes and soups, as well as sandwiches and coffees, and is perfect for a refuel during an action-packed visit. For something more sumptuous, head next door to The Saddle Room restaurant for handpicked wine from an award-winning cellar and a decadent lunch or dinner.

FACTFILE

Address: Tupgill Park Estate, Coverham, Leyburn, North Yorkshire, DL8 4TJ

Opening Times: Monday – Saturday 12 noon-6pm; Sundays and Bank Holidays 10am-6pm. Pre-booking essential.

Admission: Adults £13, Children £11 (under 4s go free)

Website: https://www.theforbiddencorner.co.uk/

