Days Out: Kilnsey Park Estate

Burn off some Christmas calories with a crisp winter walk around the stunning setting of Kilnsey Park Estate.

Whether you’ve been cooped up inside for too long, overdone it on the festive treats and tipples, or have children desperate to try out their new gear, by this time in the Christmas calendar many people are looking for somewhere to stretch their legs.

Tucked underneath the iconic limestone cliff of Kilnsey Crag in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, the 800-year-old estate was originally farmed by monks from Fountains Abbey and was given by Henry VIII to one of his nobles. It was later passed on to the Roberts family, who still live there today.

It’s a popular spot with families as there are all sorts of fun activities – you can explore the nature trail where you’ll meet all sorts of animals, like red squirrels and the three alpacas, Titus, Bertie and Siler.

There’s also an adventure playground and fun fishing area for children.

After all that fresh air, be sure to refuel at the park’s Café by the Lake – whether you’re after a hearty lunch after a morning of fishing, or a coffee and delicious homemade cake after an afternoon walk with the children, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Before you go, pay a visit to the on-site shop and pick up some traditional Yorkshire produce, like seasonal game, preserves and biscuits, as well as mouth-watering fish from the estate’s award-winning smokehouse.

FACTFILE

Opening times: Check website for opening times over the Christmas period

Admission: Various, check website for more details.

Attraction website: kilnseypark.co.uk

More: Yorkshire.com