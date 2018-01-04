Days Out: How Stean Gorge

Whether your new year’s resolution is to shed some pounds after overindulging at Christmas, to try something new or spend more time with friends and family, a perfect spot to tick any of these boxes is How Stean Gorge in the Yorkshire Dales.

The outdoor centre is perfect for families with bags of energy. There are a huge range of activities including rock climbing, caving, gorge walking, ghyll scrambling and canyoning and abseil.

The three-hour rock-climbing sessions take place at How Stean Gorge or the beautiful Brimham Rocks and teach how to abseil down the rock face, while caving expeditions take place in Nidderdale, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The gorge in Nidderdale is almost a kilometre in length and up to 80 feet deep, so a torch is essential as you explore the dark caves. You’ll also have the chance to experience the exhilarating outdoor Via Ferrata – one of only two in England.

Experience a rush with gorge walking and ghyll scrambling with a wet abseil, lowering yourself off a bridge and descending 45 feet into the gorge below.

And thrill-seekers can tackle extremely steep multiple abseils down waterfalls while canyoning. Sessions are tailored to suit your requirements and abilities, and fully-qualified instructors will guide you. The centre has also launched a multi-purpose extension with floor-to-ceiling glass walls which overhangs the gorge, as well as a partial glass floor where you can look down into the gorge itself.

FOR MORE GREAT DAYS OUT CLICK HERE



Why not stay overnight in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales at How Stean Gorge. Choose between camping under the stars or sleeping in the bunk barns – either way, the experience is a magnificent way to create memories with your family and enjoy the spectacular scenery in Yorkshire.

FACTFILE - HOW STEAN GORGE

Website: www.howstean.co.uk

Address: How Stean Gorge, Lofthouse, Harrogate, HG3 5SF

Telephone: 01423 755666

More information: www.yorkshire.com