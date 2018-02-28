Days Out - Embsay and Bolton Abbey Steam Railway

Sit back and enjoy the Yorkshire countryside from the comfort of a cosy carriage pulled by a beautifully restored steam engine – with a trip on the Embsay and Bolton Abbey Steam Railway.

Start your journey at Bolton Abbey station, which is just a 1.5 mile walk from the ruins of the stunning 12th Century Augustinian Monastery.

It’s situated just outside Skipton in the stunning Yorkshire Dales and the pretty little station has been lovingly recreated by volunteers in the original Midland Railway style of the 1800s and features a characterful café selling locally made cakes, sandwiches, snacks and hot drinks. Nearly all services are hauled by restored steam locomotives, which draw in crowds as they pull out of the station, sending steam into the air.

The five-mile long trip takes around 40 minutes and winds through picturesque Yorkshire Dales scenery towards the pretty station of Embsay, which houses a gift shop, coffee shop and the famous transport bookshop.

There’s also the disused railway station of Holywell Halt around half way along the route which makes for a perfect picnic stop. It’s a request stop only though, so make sure you let the train guard know before you set off.

The railway’s services are cranking up for summer now and if you’re looking for a special way to spend Mother’s Day, on Sunday March 11 you can spend time with your nearest and dearest aboard a train enjoying a cream tea.

The trip will include a Prosecco apertif, delightful finger sandwiches, fresh scones, Rodda clotted cream & jam, finished off with filter coffee or fresh Yorkshire tea. Make sure to book early to avoid missing out. And of course, the ruins of Bolton Abbey, a famous beauty spot, are a pleasant 1.5 mile walk away.

FACTFILE - Embsay and Bolton Abbey Steam Railway

Admission and opening times: See attraction website for timetables and prices

Website: www.embsayboltonabbeyrailway.org.uk

More: www.yorkshire.com