Days Out: Wentworth Woodhouse

Built from 1725 and featuring the longest façade of any country house in England, this Grade I listed stately home stands in 87 acres of gardens and grounds.

Nowadays, visitors can wonder at the size and scale of Wentworth Woodhouse, listen to stories from through the ages, and marvel at the state and family rooms.

The Wentworth Tour offers a fantastic opportunity to learn about the fascinating history of this magnificent stately home, encompassing the rise and fall of the house from its beginnings in the 1600s to its time as a family home, teacher training college, and the current Preservation Trust.

On a journey through the state rooms, guests see first hand how the splendour of this 18th century house is still intact after a chequered past.

Alternatively, visitors can join the Clifford Tour for an exploration of the private family rooms and learn about the people who called Wentworth Woodhouse home- from the stunning Long Gallery, which has been restored by previous owners the Newbold family, to the impressive Green Dining Room with wallpaper coloured with arsenic.

Not to be missed is the spectacular garden, featuring long herbaceous borders as well as historic monuments such as the Punch Bowl, Ionic Temple and Camellia House. New for this year is a gateway into the historic walled garden at the neighbouring garden centre, offering a chance to see the mesmerising Millennium Maze, Italianate garden designs and a bear pit which once became separated from the main grounds of Wentworth Woodhouse.

Factfile

Wentworth House, ROtherham

Address: Wentworth Woodhouse, Wentworth, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S62 7TQ

Opening Times: Tuesday-Sunday 10am-4pm.

Admission: See website for specific prices

Website: www.wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk