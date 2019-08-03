Coupe-inspired lines for new Audi model

AUDI is launching a new version of the Q3 with coupe-inspired lines.

It follows similar models from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and others which have proved popular.

The new ‘compact SUV coupe’ is said to offer expressive design and better handling than traditional SUV models.

Audi says the strengths of an SUV and the attractions of a coupé are given equal billing in the Q3 Sportback, which will be available to order in the UK from August.

The compact crossover will be offered in a choice of Sport, S line, Edition 1 and top tier Vorsprung trim lines, and will arrive with its first UK customers in the autumn.

We don’t yet have prices but the traditional Q3 model spans £29,495 to £47,130.

The Sportback is slightly longer and lower than the traditional Q3 but the wheelbase remains the same. Thanks to the low roof, which gives way to flat, sloping D-pillars, the side view of Sportback makes it appear clearly longer than its sister model.

Alloy wheels and LED headlamps with LED daytime running lamps and dynamic rear indicators are standard Sport features. The S line trim line brings larger alloy wheels, privacy glass and a special bumper design, sill trims and diffuser, and also adds S line-specific interior detailing. Above it, the Edition 1 and Vorsprung models upsize to a 20in wheels and adding a black styling pack colouring elements such as the grille surround and window cappings.

They also upgrade to Matrix LED lighting technology for maximum illumination through dimming of individual segments of the headlamp unit to divert the beam around leading and oncoming traffic.

The Audi connect system includes satellite navigation, media streaming, online news, access to Twitter and to an e-mail inbox. A wifi hotspot is also available as an option.

The luggage compartment can accommodate 530 litres, rising to 1,400 litres with the seats down. A standard powered tailgate makes gaining access to this space easy, and for added convenience the loading floor can be used at various levels.

Two engines are available from launch, 2.0 litre units in diesel and petrol form. Later a mild hybrid will join the range.