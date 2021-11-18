From 1pm on Sunday, the Town Hall will be open to the public to enjoy the Yeadon Charities Christmas Fayre.

Live entertainment is programmed on the outside stage from 2.30pm, featuring a talented local line-up including performances from Futurist Theatre Productions and Music Box - Inspiring Voices.

Yeadon Town Hall will host a Christmas lights switch on this Sunday

At 5.30pm, audiences will gather outside for the lights switch on; Town Hall and Yeadon’s high street will be illuminated with a stunning display of Christmas lights.

There will also be a life-size nativity display outside the Town Hall to provide an extra touch of Christmas magic.

Despite the pandemic, the town did enjoy a Christmas lights display in 2020 - but organisers promise that this year's event will be bigger and better than ever before.

Thanks to the New Yeadon Christmas Lights Committee, who have worked to fundraise for this year’s display, the town will enjoy an array of lights.

Local organisations and societies have donated cash, helping the New Yeadon Christmas Lights Committee to raise the money needed to bring some much-needed festive cheer to the local community.

Julia Briggs, chairwoman of the New Yeadon Christmas Lights Committee, said: "With the help of local business owners - including Jamie and the team at Yeadon Town Hall - we have been able to raise enough money for a great array of lights and decorations.

"We can’t wait to see the local reaction to this year’s spectacular display."

From Sunday until New Year’s Day, Yeadon Town Hall will run a nightly light show for locals to enjoy.

Happening at 5pm and 6pm every day, the glowing display is set to light up the high street this Christmas.

The director of Yeadon Town Hall, Jamie Hudson, added: “The Christmas Lights Switch On is just the start of a fantastic festive season here at Yeadon Town Hall.

"From party nights and pantos through to the launch of our very own Winter Wonderland bar, we can’t wait to welcome people through our doors to share a bit of Christmas magic with us.”