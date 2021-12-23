Victoria Quarter was quieter then would usually be the case so close to Saturday's big day.

Pictures as Leeds City Centre quieter than usual in last minute shopping Christmas countdown with Omicron cases increase

Leeds City Centre was quieter than usual today as many chose to stay away during the last minute countdown to Christmas.

By Alex Grant
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 4:45 pm

With fears over rising Omicron cases prompting advice to reduce mixing, some shoppers appear to be staying away from the high street with only one day left to find any final Christmas gifts. Here's what our photographer Gary Longbottom found when he went into the city centre today.

The weather didn't help the city's mood with the wind and rain preventing many from getting in the festive mood.

No one was keen to hang around with those out quickly popping from shop to shop.

Most who were in need of last minute gifts made sure to follow government advice of face coverings in shops and crowded places.

Signs were in place reminding shoppers of the importance of mask wearing with cases of Omicron variant still on the rise.

