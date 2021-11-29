Leeds Winter Market, now in its third year, will transform New Dock Hall in the Royal Armouries Museum on Sunday.

More than 100 independent traders, makers and food vendors will fill the venue, offering everything from street food and artisan bakes to jewellery, fashion and beauty products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Winter Market will be held at the Royal Armouries Museum on Sunday

There will be a kids’ zone with retro arcade games and entertainment, as well as a wellbeing area with reiki and massage.

In 2019, Leeds Winter Market welcomed more than 2,500 shoppers through its doors and organisers hope this year's event will encourage people to shop sustainability and support local businesses this Christmas.

The festive market, open from 10.30am to 5.30pm, will be the biggest in Leeds this year following the cancellation of the German Christmas Market.

Tickets are now on third release, priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children. There will be a limited number of tickets on the door.

More than 100 traders will offer everything from street food and artisan bakes to jewellery, fashion and beauty products