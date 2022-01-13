UK Courier Hermes is expected to process more than 3 million returns this January, many of which are expected to be seasonal gifts.

That works out to an average of over 100,000 parcels every day, with the vast majority of these are unwanted Christmas presents returned to high-street chains.

Millennials are the most likely to send back unwanted Christmas presents, with 37 percent of Hermes’ festive returns being sent by those aged 25 to 34.

Women are more likely to send things back than men, with 56 per cent of returns compared to 44 per cent for men.

Below are the return deadlines issued by Hermes.

Hermes UK Returns Deadlines

January 24th: Last day for Hermes courier collection.

Noon Tuesday January 25th: Last day to send a standard delivery parcel from Hermes ParcelShop or locker by 12 noon.

Noon Friday January 28th: Last day to send a next-day delivery parcel from Hermes ParcelShop or locker by 12 noon.

Tips for returning parcels

Hermes has created a step-by-step return guide to ensure that sending back unwanted gifts is as straightforward as opening them.

Find your retailer

Check that your retailer is one of the 80 per cent of top UK stores that Hermes provides returns for.

You can usually find this information on the retailer’s website.

Choose your return method

Take your pick from ParcelShops, one of 1,900+ locker locations or book a courier collection.

Follow Hermes’ smart packing tips

Visit the Hermes website for a step-by-step guide to wrapping parcels in the most efficient way.

Drop it off or let Hermes collect

Choose the method that works best for you.

You can print return labels at home or in-store at a ParcelShop.

Track your return parcel

See where your parcel is and follow the retailer’s guidelines for credits or exchanges.

You can find a step-by-step guide on how to return packages on the Hermes website.