Celebrate each region of India at the Leeds Indian Food Festival

The Leeds Indian Food Festival is back this weekend and will focus on celebrating the cuisines and cultures across the country.

Taking place in Kirkgate Market, the festival will feature more than 30 stalls.

Each stall will sell food from a different region of India so hungry guests can sample a huge variety of traditional food.

There will also be entertainment from a local Bollywood Dance and Music group at 1.30pm and 3pm.

The festival, which is in its third year, was started by Dipti Bhise and Vidya Venkatesh in 2017.

Dipti and Vidya originally set up the festival to raise money for charity.

Vidya said: "Our first festival was something we set up on a small scale to raise funds for an organisation called 'Feed the Hungry' but soon grew stronger in its second year when we saw an overwhelming response from food lovers which helped us raise funds for LCF (Leeds Community Foundation) and Kerala Relief.

"This year we aim to raise funds for Freedom4girls and Udhavum Ullangal (Helping Heart), a NGO from India."

Councillor Asghar Khan, Leeds City Council's deputy executive member with responsibility for markets, said: "Since opening in 2016 our Event Space has been thriving, we are pleased the Indian Food Festival have chosen our venue to hold their amazing event for the second time.

"Last year proved a huge success with over 35,000 visitors coming through the door."

The Indian Food Festival will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, September 28.