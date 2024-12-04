Dacia Duster review: The best cheap family SUV just got even better

The all-new Dacia Duster | Dacia

Gareth Butterfield spends a week getting to know the all-new family SUV from Dacia

Remarkably, one of the cars I was most keen to drive in 2024 happened to have been one of the cheapest. The all-new Dacia Duster.

We probably all know someone who owns or has owned a Duster, they've been incredibly popular in the UK, and why not? It's the perfect recipe of all the things you need in a car, none of the things you don't, and a bargain price point.

It could be argued that few of us need an SUV, but that's a moot point. We all seem to want one. And that's been a big part of the Duster's success, it's an affordable SUV that's accessible to families on all kinds of budgets. It's a workhorse in every sense of the word, and they've always been as tough as old boots.

The styling of the new Duster is an absolute triumph | Dacia

I was actually a little apprehensive when I first saw the new Duster. It's taken on a bit of bling. There are posh LED lights, blacked-out windows, concealed door handles, and even a big central screen on the dashboard.

The whole appeal of the previous two Dusters was its utilitarian approach. Completely fuss-free, just function over form. But then it dawned on me as I parked the new version up against my brother's 2019 Duster - the old one did look a bit "dumpy".

The new Duster, then, had to look radically different. And it does. It's still fairly recognisable, there's some DNA in there, such as the chunky plastics, the wide tyres, the overall shape, but this is a new car from the ground up. And it's as refreshing as it is exciting.

I say "exciting". You might wonder how you can get excited about a car that can be bought for less than £19,000 - but you only have to sit in it to fall for its charms.

The interior is great, and exactly what any Duster fan would hope for | Dacia

If you avoid the base trim, which most buyers do, the interior is really well specced, and nicely put together. There's still a welcome, functional feel about everything, but there are some great modern touches, such as the stubby gear selector and the large infotainment screen.

Otherwise, it's all refreshingly functional. There are physical buttons for the climate control, which is so good to see. The driver's display is digital now, but it's very good, there are some neat storage solutions, and even a wireless charger for your phone.

Visibility could be better. The back windows have been styled into smaller shapes, which make it a bit gloomy in the back. Otherwise, the space in the back seats is really good, and there's lots of boot space. Another Duster trait that's carried over.

If you don't like hard plastics, look away now - but it's all so appropriate in the Duster. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in high-spec models is a welcome touch, though | Dacia

There is a hybrid version that encroaches into cabin space, but it's really not the highlight of the range, if you're not talking taxes.

The other drivetrain in the range is a 1.2-litre, three cylinder lump that's borrowed from Renault. It's a characterful little thing, and gives the Duster plenty of grunt. With the 48V mild hybrid system attached and a manual gearbox, it's arguably the range's sweet spot.

If you really need it, there's a four-wheel-drive version, but you probably don't need it. And a towing weight of 1,500kg is impressive for this type of car.

Light controls, decent damping, strong brakes and a stiff chassis makes for a great driving experience, true to form, and fuel economy is really good, especially in the hybrid.

Boot space is really decent | Dacia

The infotainment system can be a little sluggish, there are far too many annoying beeps, and if you're being really picky you can complain about some of the hard plastics.

But that would be silly, in my book. This is a car you can buy for £20,000, in a really decent trim, and it'll serve you and your family well for many years.

Truly cheap cars feel like they're a thing of the past sometimes and I'm not under any illusion that £20,000 is still a lot of money, but it's so uplifting to see such a complete package in a car that beats basically all its rivals on price.

I was fully aware I wasn't going to be disappointed by the Duster, but I wasn't ready to like it as much as I did. Cheap, simple cars are few and far between these days, but there's definitely still a place for them.

And the Duster sits in that place quite proudly. It's every bit as good as I was hoping it would be.