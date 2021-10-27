Land Rover has revealed full details of the new version of its famous Range Rover luxury SUV.

The fifth generation of the high-end off-roader was revealed to the press at the marque’s Gaydon HQ with promises of new levels of sophistication, hybrid drivetrains and, for the first time, a seven-seat option.

Revealing the car, Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The New Range Rover is a superb manifestation of our vision to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles, for the most discerning of customers. It writes the next chapter in the unique story of pioneering innovation that has been a Range Rover hallmark for more than 50 years.”

2022 Range Rover design

Conscious of the danger of straying too far from previous designs, the new Range Rover is a clear evolution of the previous generation.

The watchword for the design team was “reductive”, with the aim of taking away unnecessary embellishments without removing the car’s identity.

The exterior panels maintain the traditional Range Rover shape and are large and smooth, with no unnecessary lines or creases. Subtle touches such as flush-fitting glass and side panels, along with tighter shutlines help create a cleaner look.

Perhaps the most striking changes are at the rear where the chunky tail lights of the last generation have been replaced with slender upright LED units which sit further inboard and blend seamlessly with a full-width “hidden until lit” light bar.

A neater grille and broad “chinstrap” mean the Range Rover retains its road presence despite sitting slightly lower than the old car, albeit on 23-inch alloys.

The simpler lines help make the new Range Rover look neater but no less imposing than the previous car but it is actually longer and wider than before.

Internally, the simpler design is all about emphasising the car’s width, with solid horizontal lines running the full width of the cabin and the use of open-pore wood and “micro-metal” inlays intended to give a more modern feel.

The controls have also been simplified, with more of the car’s functions managed via the new 13.1-inch curved Pivo Pro touchscreen or haptic buttons on the steering wheel. In front of the driver a “semi-floating” 13.7-inch digital instrument display is an all-new design.

As in previous generations, the interior can be upholstered in high-end leather but Range Rover is also making a move towards more sustainable materials, offering combinations of its Kvadrat wool blend fabric with new plastic-based “Ultrafabrics” that generate just a quarter of the CO2 of leather in their production. Recycled Econyl materials are also used in the floor mats for the first time.

Also for the first time, the Range Rover will be offered in four, five and seven-seat configurations.

Engines and performance

Land Rover has confirmed a number of new drivetrain options for the new Range Rover.

At launch, a 395bhp i6 petrol will feature a six-cylinder engine with 48V mild hybrid, with two plug-in hybrid options joining shortly after. The PHEVs, badged P440e and P510e, will offer 434bhp or 503bhp, 50kW charging and up to 62 miles of EV range from a 38kWh battery.

A mild hybrid i6 diesel will also feature in 296bhp and 345bhp tunes, alongside a V8 petrol engine. With 523bhp, the twin-turbo V8 replaces the previous supercharged eight-cylinder and will deliver the Range Rover to 60mph in 4.4 seconds.

In 2024 a pure-electric Range Rover will join the line-up, with powertrain details confirmed nearer the time.

Underpinning the new Range Rover is the brand’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture, MLA-Flex. A new electronic chassis control system manages all elements from the active air suspension and 48V anti-roll bars to the off-road Terrain Response 2 settings and the new all-wheel steering which gives the Range Rover the smallest turning circle of any Land Rover while enhancing high-speed stability.

Technology

As with any new model, the Range Rover features significant tech upgrades over its predecessor.

At the heart of its systems are nearly 70 control modules that can be updated over the air, which Land Rover says will allow the car to evolve and improve as it ages.

Multiple systems are now supported by the navigation, including the car’s adaptive air suspension which can be primed for direction changes, and the adaptive LED headlights which will adjust the beam in preparation for corners and junctions.

Remote parking assist allows drivers to berth the car from outside, while manoeuvring lights help illuminate the area around the car and support the 360-degree cameras for drivers controlling it from the driver’s seat.

Behind power-assisted doors, the car’s Pivo Pro system is housed in a new 13.1-inch curved touchscreen and supports wireless Android and Apple smartphone mirroring as well as featuring built-in Spotify and Amazon Alexa to allow hands-free voice control.

The new 13.7-inch instrument display echoes the three-panel setup of the main touchscreen but can be configured to the driver’s preference and is supported by an upgraded head-up display.

To enhance the Range Rover’s refinement a new noise cancelling system with headrest speakers monitors tyre, engine and wheel vibration noises and balances them out via the car’s 35-speaker stereo.

The car also features next-generation air purification which filters out harmful particles and can adjust the fresh air in the car if it detects CO2 levels are rising and affecting driver concentration.

2022 Range Rover price and specifications

There will be five trim levels for the new Range Rover - SE, HSE, Autobiography and SV will be permanent options joined for one year by high-spec First Edition.

Full specifications for each model are still to be confirmed but Range Rover has said prices for the new Range Rover start at £94,400 for a standard D300 SE short-wheelbase model, rising to £137,800 for a First Edition P530 long-wheelbase.

Prices for SV models have not been announced.

As well as standard cars, a long-wheelbase version will once again feature in the range, along with SV models for a more personalised option.

Long-wheelbase models add 20cm to the already extended wheelbase for improved rear legroom. SV cars will be available with a four-seat Signature Suite option, while the extended model will also be offered with seven seats for the first time.

SV models will be offered in “Intrepid” and “Serenity” packages, with unique colour palettes and materials suited to more adventurous or elegant use. All SV cars will offer mosaic marquetry and soft near-aniline leather, as well as non-leather options, and all will feature ceramic finishes to key touchpoints such as the gear selector.

Among options for all models will be a rear entertainment system with two 11.4-inch touchscreens mounted on the front seat backs, a centre console fridge and power table for four-seat models and an Event Suite seating package for the tailgate that adds rear-facing seats, lighting and speakers.