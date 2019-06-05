British brand ESSE to turn up heat at Great Yorkshire Show

Amateur cooks will have the chance to check out the innovative British-made electric range cookers much loved by chefs at River Cottage HQ at this summer’s Great Yorkshire Show.

Wildlife presenter Kate Humble is also a fan of ESSE’s electric range cookers, which offer the versatility for creative cooks to express themselves.

Experts from local ESSE retailer Scotts Arms Stoves will be showcasing their wares at Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground from Tuesday, 9 July to Thursday, 11 July.

And the best-selling 990 EL electric range cooker will take pride of place on their show trailer near the main ring.

“The Great Yorkshire Show is an essential event as far as we are concerned – it’s become an unmissable fixture on our calendar,” says Duncan Teesdale, owner of Sicklinghall-based Scotts Arms Stoves.

“We’d like to extend an open invitation to all customers old and new to visit the stand for a chat. Everyone is assured of a very warm welcome.”

Helping to provide some of that warmth will be the 990 EL range cooker which boasts both induction and cast-iron hobs, three ovens and a full-width integrated grill. The deluxe cooker can be installed almost anywhere, allowing it to combine the convenience of electricity with the versatility enjoyed by adventurous kitchen enthusiasts.

All ESSE range cookers can easily boil, braise, simmer, roast, fry, steam and sear simultaneously, meaning there’s no need to juggle a host of secondary appliances like griddles or steamers to prepare a spectacular meal; it’s also reassuringly fuel-efficient, thanks to a combination of fast heat-up time from slumber mode and power share technology – which directs energy only where it’s needed.

It can be used in any kitchen with a 2 x 13amp plug socket and, because it does not require a chimney or flue, the 990 EL can even be positioned as a free-standing island unit.

ESSE products have been manufactured in Britain since 1854 and the brand has been at the forefront of technological development in the field of heating and cooking for more than 160 years.

Each of its heating or cooking appliances is entirely hand-built by a skilled workforce here in the UK, and ESSE heating products are some of the cleanest burning and most energy-efficient appliances on the market.

Available in a choice of 20 colours, the ESSE 990 EL retails at £7,695 and comes with a five-year guarantee when you buy through an ESSE specialist retailer.

Find ESSE specialist retailer Scotts Arms Stoves at the Great Yorkshire Show on pitch 119 by the bandstand between the main ring and the Yorkshire Agricultural Society Members’ Area.

For more details on the full range of ESSE products, see www.esse.com

