Brexit uncertainty fails to halt buyers dreaming of France

A ‘must attend’ event for anyone thinking of buying a home in France is set to return to Yorkshire this May – and you can register for free tickets now.

The French Property Exhibition has been running in Yorkshire for more than 20 years and offers buyers the opportunity to browse hundreds of properties.

Organisers say France continues to be a very popular destination for Brits looking to move abroad despite the drawn-out Brexit negotiations.

And for those living in Yorkshire it has never been easier to explore with popular links from Leeds Bradford Airport to Bergerac, Grenoble, La Rochelle, Limoges, Nice and Paris.

Estate agents specialising in French properties were expecting enquiries to dry up because of Brexit uncertainty.

Yet many have had a record year: “Now that the UK’s departure has been deferred – whether temporarily or indefinitely who knows – we expect to see a new wave of buyers, arranging viewing trips and finding their dream French home,” said Leeds-based Barbara Heslop, director of Heslop & Platt Solicitors & French Law Specialists.

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom grange. Close to skiing and the town of Bagnres de Luchon. Just 149,000 from Leggett Immobilier

“For those who wish to buy a holiday home, the possibility that the UK may leave the EU really shouldn’t get in the way of their plans.

“Thousands of non-EU nationals have bought a second home in France over the last 50 years with no difficulty at all.”

The French Property Exhibition is held at Wetherby Racecourse on May 18 and May 19.

It is a one-stop shop providing all the information and inspiration buyers need to make their dream of finding that perfect French property a reality.

This old character stone house, needing renovation, is in the Baronnies Provencales Natural Park, with amazing views over the Mont Ventoux. Just 148,000 from Leggett Immobilier

Visitors will have the opportunity to browse hundreds of properties for sale throughout all regions.

There will also be free seminars covering all aspect of buying and living in France and the chance to discuss your plans and get expert advice from property agents as well as legal and financial advisers.

According to experts, the French property market is considered stable and those potential deals are proving attractive to buyers.

The French Property Exhibition takes place at Wetherby Racecourse on May 18 and 19 from 10am to 5pm.

2-bedroom cottage with river views near Jarnac, Charente from Charente Immobilier

Register for free fast-track entry now

DISCLAIMER: the images featured in this article are stock images and indicative of the style and location of the properties for sale, only.