Black Sheep Brewery release new pale ale to mark 50 years of Monty Python

Black Sheep Brewery has unveiled a special seasonal cask beer to mark the 50th anniversary of Monty Python.

The beer, Monty’s Python’s Flying Circus is available throughout September and October to coincide with celebrations of five decades of top sketches and cult film classics.

Brewed in Masham, North Yorkshire, using a blend of pale ale malt and crystal rye along with hops of First Gold, Galena and Amarillo, the 4.5 per cent ABV drink has been developed as part of Black Sheep’s exclusive collaboration with the Pythons and completes a trio of beers inspired by the comedy troupe.

The beers are part of a raft of Monty Python anniversary celebrations, which includes a BBC takeover and release of never-before-seen archive footage as well as a British Film Institute season in London, where visitors will be able to enjoy bottles of Black Sheep’s ‘Flying Circus’ and ‘Holy Grail’ throughout September.

In addition to offering customers a flavour of Monty Python, Black Sheep is also helping pubs spark laughter and hilarity by developing a seven-round Python-themed quiz, including a picture round featuring some of the TV show's and movie's characters.

Pub goers will also be encouraged to wear Python-themed fancy dress for the quiz nights and send photos to Black Sheep, with the best picture winning a signed Monty Python plaque.

Rob Theakston, managing director at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “While the parrot may be dead, Monty Python is alive and kicking and it’s fantastic to be able to support the 50th anniversary with the release of our commemorative ‘Flying Circus’ beer.

“We’re very proud of our long and exclusive relationship with the Pythons and having all three of the beers we developed with them available together for the first time is a great way to mark this momentous occasion."

He added: “Discussing classic comedy sketches and catchphrases are a staple of pub conversations and they’ll be dominated this autumn by the sound of the lumberjack song, ‘nudge, nudge, wink, wink’ and of course, ‘he’s not the Messiah, he’s a very naughty boy. Together with our commemorative quiz, the pub will be the place to celebrate all things Monty Python."

In 2018, Black Sheep announced the purchase of York Brewery, which included the acquisition of four pubs in the business and key cask brands, including Guzzler and Yorkshire Terrier.

The outlets bought by Black Sheep, as part of the deal, are as follows included Mr Foley’s Tap House in Leeds and Last Drop Inn The Tap Room and The Three Legged Mare in York.