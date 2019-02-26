Best places in Leeds to get Pancakes this Shrove Tuesday

Have your say

Are you on the look out for great places to go this Pancake Day? Check out these six spots including a pancake bar and historic bell ringing.

Pancake Day is on March 5 this year, here are six places in Leeds that are celebrating Shrove Tuesday.

Traditional ringing of the bell at St Mary's Church.

1. Angelica Pancake Bar

Angelica, restaurant, and bar in Leeds Trinity are having a pancake bar on March 5.

Three pancakes with three toppings cost £6.

Toppings include banana, praline, Nutella, seasonal fruits and vanilla cream, bacon and maple syrup, Bailey’s cream and rum ‘n’ raisin ice cream, warm lemon and cinnamon sugar, Chocolate and Marshmallows.

2. Bell Ringing at Morley St Mary's

The Elders and the Congregation of St Mary’s in the Wood United Reformed Church Commercial Street Morley are continuing the tradition of ringing a Pancake Bell in the town.

The traditional bell dated 1694 is no longer available following the devastating fire of the church building in June 2009.

The congregation and friends will be ringing a bell on the church steps in Commercial Street on Shrove Tuesday, March 5, 11 - noon.

.The bell ringing will follow the traditional pattern of an hour, a pancake lunch will be available to all who attend this will be followed by a short service of remembrance led by the Elders.

3. Le Chalet, Park Row

Le Chalet in Leeds is offering ‘unlimited pancakes’ all day on March 5.

If you’re a lover of pancakes, chocolate, lemon, sugar or all of the above then this could be the one for you.

Two toppings per pancake will cost you £9.50, three £10.50, four £10.99. Sittings limited to one hour. Places are being reserved for both days, so booking is essential.

The French-inspired cafe also sells a range of pastries and hot drinks.

4. CrepeAffaire, Leeds Trinity

Crêpeaffaire has freshly prepared crêpes at any time of the day. A fun and relaxed spot where great food is prepared in front of you.

Sweet and savoury, all their crêpes are made with organic flour and natural ingredients. On Pancake Day they’re open 9am - 8pm.

You can eat the Crepes in the reseraunt or take them away to enjoy. They also serve waffles, coffee, milkshakes, and ice cream.

5. Layness Espresso, New Station Street

Buckwheat pancakes are available from between 7am to 3pm on a weekday at Layness Espresso. They come in both sweet and savoury form, priced at £7.

The sweet pancake comes with Seasonal Fruit, Cream, Chocolate, Biscuit Crumble.

Whereas the savoury buckwheat pancake has Smoked Streaky Bacon, Maple, and Honey Butter, Maple Syrup.

Being first and foremost a coffee shop you can also get a great cup of espresso to go along with your pancakes.

6. Greasy Pig Eaterie, Victoria Road

This breakfast restaurant has supersized meals that will leave you filled to the brim. Their griddled buttermilk pancakes can be ordered in batches of three to twenty.

You can add a variety of toppings for £1 each, including pancake syrup, peanut butter and ice cream.

If you’re in the mood for savoury they are available topped with bacon and cheese served with a tub of beans or pancake syrup and hash browns. Two savoury pancakes for £5.99.