The 13 favourite hairdressers and hair salons in Leeds as chosen by our readers

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

There was no splitting hairs as we asked our readers what their favourite salons are in Leeds.

We received nearly 100 responses after asking our readers on Facebook, with picks from across the city mentioned.

Finding a new hairdresser may be one of the most daunting tasks one has to face. This might also be why some people are fiercely loyal to their favourite.

Leeds is home to hundreds and hundreds of hairdressers, salons and beauty studios, making it even trickier to find the best for someone who might have moved here recently or who is looking for a new go-to place.

Here are 13 of the most frequently mentioned by YEP readers:

Recently opened The Salon and Co on Lowtown in Pudsey was picked out by a number of readers. The salon's website states that they are "a premier beauty establishment specializing in hair services, with a particular focus on natural hair care".

Wildest Dreams on Station Road in Cross Gates was described as "fantastic" by one of our readers.

Rebecca Williams chose The Hair Lounge in Tingley, saying that the "ladies are all amazing".

Creative Hair on Penda's Way was picked by one reader who said it was "definitely the best".

One reader went for Hair and Glitz on Compton Road in Harehills, which takes care of hair, extensions, pin ups, aesthetics, lashes, nails, sunbeds, spray tans, facials and body pearcings.

Revive on Church Road in Armley was selected by one reader.

