All the free food, freebies and offers for A-level results day in Leeds

Have your say

Nandos, KFC, Bella Italia - these are just a few of the places giving out free food and offers for A-level results day in Leeds.

So make sure you keep a hold of your result slip and celebrate your success and the end of sixth form with plenty of free goodies.

All the a-level freebies and offers for A-level results day in Leeds

Here is everywhere you can get free food and offers for A-level results day in Leeds:

Nandos

Once again, beloved chicken restaurant Nandos is giving away a free FireStarter or 1/4 chicken to any student who brings in their results.

Nando's boasts a number of restaurants across the city and the surrounding area- The Light and Trinity Leeds, both in the city centre, Cardigan Fields at Kirkstall, the White Rose shopping centre and a branch in Batley.

-> Why Leeds GCSE and A-level students can look forward to a free cheeky Nandos on results day

Frankie & Benny's

Get a FREE meal when you buy a pint at Frankie & Benny's.

All students celebrating their A-level results can get a free main meal if they buy a Budweiser or bottle of Coca Cola.

The offer is valid on 10 inch pizzas, pastas and several burgers.

Download the voucher on the restaurant website.

There is a Frankie & Benny's in The Light, Crown Point, Cardigan Fields, and in the White Rose Shopping Centre.

KFC

For one day only, KFC are offering a free mini fillet snack with chicken and chips when you buy any Krushem drink.

All you need to do is enter a Student Beans ID into the KFC club app.

Around Leeds city centre, there is a KFC in Leeds Station, The Merrion Centre, and in Cardigan Fields.

Bella Italia

The Italian restaurant is giving away a free sundae to anyone who goes in with a copy of their results.

Flavours include rocky road, eton mess and banoffee.

It is also half price off of any of the 'classic' dishes, such as pepperoni pizza.

The half price offer is only available to people with a student ID card.

There is a Bella Italia on Briggate and at Junction 27.