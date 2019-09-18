All Leeds students need to know about this scheme, to help them stay safe

A safe taxi scheme in Leeds has been launched, in a bid to make sure that this year’s students, many of whom will be new to the city, get back to their halls safely after nights out.

Fresher’s Week sees thousands of new students in Leeds, and Amber Cars has pledged to support them and their safety throughout the new academic year.

Linking with the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett University, the safe taxi scheme ensures all students can get a lift back to their halls, even if they don’t have money for the fare.

For 24 hours a day, seven days a week, students from participating universities can book a taxi journey for up to four passengers, to the value of £20, and pay via their Student Union within 48 hours.

By phoning 0113 2022117, and quoting ‘University of Leeds Safe Taxi Scheme’ or ‘Leeds Beckett Safe Taxi Scheme’, with a valid student card as proof of ID, a vehicle will be sent to stranded students as a priority.

The end location must be a student residential address, hall of residence, police station or hospital. Members of each Student Union are fully trained to offer advice about the service and take payment.

Emma Irvine, general manager of Amber Cars said: “Starting university and moving to a new area on your own can be daunting. Freshers, some of whom may never have been to Leeds before, are finding their way around. We’re here, if they find themselves a bit lost, without having to worry about having enough change or searching for a cash machine.” Visit www.amber-cars.co.uk to find out more.