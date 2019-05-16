Aldi is launching three new flavoured gins - this is when you can buy them

Have your say

Flavoured gins continue to increase in popularity and now Aldi is launching three news gins for lovers of the tipple - just in time for summer.

Aldi’s summer gin festival

This new range is part of Aldi’s summer gin festival, which starts on 26 May until the end of June.

The new flavours include a Blackcurrant & Liquorice Gin (£19.99), a Raspberry & Elderflower Gin Liqueur (£9.99) and a Rhubarb Gin by Gin Lane (£19.99).

The Blackcurrant & Liquorice Gin has an ABV of 37.5% and combines blackcurrant and coriander, sweetened with liquorice, citrus and almond.

The Rhubarb Gin has a volume of 40% and is a classic London distilled gin, which balances its sweet rhubarb flavours with citrus fruits.

The Raspberry and Elderflower gin liqueur comes in a 50cl bottle and contains an ABV of 20%, forming part of Aldi’s The Infusionist range.

This gin combines raspberries with delicate elderflower, producing a balanced and subtle flavour, alongside its distinctive pink hue.

Aldi’s summer range also currently includes Greyson’s Seville Orange & Persian Lime Gin (£14.99), Infusionist Parma Violet Gin Liqueur (£9.99) and Infusionist Rhubarb, Pink Grapefruit, & Black Pepper Gin Liqueur (£9.99).

The three new gins will be available both in stores and online from May 26.

Pre-made gin cocktails

The supermarket chain is also launching a number of pre-made gin cocktails.

Their Eden Mill Mixology drinks come in an assortment of flavours, including Berry Bramble, Citrus Fizz and Basil Smash.

These pre-made cocktails will cost £1.99 each for a 250ml bottle.