A-Z list of things that make you proud of Leeds

In fact, we'd call it the greatest city on earth. There are many reasons for this bold claim, from the people who've called this place home, to the history of the region, the developments underway and the talent and creativity we see on a daily basis. Here, we go through the alphabet to give you some reasons to be proud...

A - Armley Armley is one of the oldest industrial suburbs of Leeds, famed for its category B mens prison. Former inmates include Britains most violent prisoner Charles Bronson

B - Bridgewater Place Known locally as The Dalek, Bridgewater Place is the tallest inhabited building in Yorkshire at a height of 112 metres. Its 32 storeys house car parks, offices and residential units.

C- Call Lane Call Lane has been a regular hotspot for party goers and alcohol drinkers for many years, and is often the first destination people from outside the city go to sample the city's nightlife.

D - Dock Clarence Dock, as it used to be know, was transformed into this vibrant hub for entertainment and activities. A jewel in Leeds' crown, for sure.

