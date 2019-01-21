A-Z list of things that make you proud of Leeds

In fact, we'd call it the greatest city on earth. There are many reasons for this bold claim, from the people who've called this place home, to the history of the region, the developments underway and the talent and creativity we see on a daily basis. Here, we go through the alphabet to give you some reasons to be proud...
1. A - Armley
Armley is one of the oldest industrial suburbs of Leeds, famed for its category B mens prison. Former inmates include Britains most violent prisoner Charles Bronson