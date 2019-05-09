A flavour of Leeds Indie Food: Six events to get your teeth into With almost 100 events on the menu do you have the appetite for everything the fifth Leeds Indie Food festival has to offer? Here are six events to try out... 1. 1. Bundobust Origins For one night only, Bundobust returns to where it all beganas a collaboration between Sparrow Bier Caf and Prashad. May 15, 7pm. other Buy a Photo 2. 2. Caffeine, Cake & Cocktails: Copper Spoon Cakery X Outlaws Yacht Club A trio of desserts made with organic and local ingredients, courtesy of Copper Spoon Cakery, paired with expertly blended cocktails from Outlaws Yacht Club. May 23, 7pm. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 3. 3. Around the World: A Taste of Leeds Cookery School Prepare, cook and eat three delicious courses (each paired with a drink) from the classes that take in foods of the world. other Buy a Photo 4. 4. #VeganNorth For this LIF #EatNorth installation, expect traders to be plying their vegan wares, in a celebration of all things vegan-friendly. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2