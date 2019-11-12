8 cheap Christmas breaks from Leeds Bradford Airport

There are a number of cheap Christmas breaks on offer from Leeds Bradford Airport at the moment, giving you the perfect excuse to jet off for a spot of relaxation ahead of the big day. Here are eight of the best budget-friendly winter breaks currently available.

Vienna, Austria

Temperatures may be a little chilly in Vienna during winter, but visitors can expect to be greeted by clear skies, fresh snow and plenty to see and do.

In need of a winter break?

Must-see sights include St Stephen’s Cathedral, Hofburg Palace, the Museums Quarter and the Schönbrunn Palace, while there are plenty of cosy cafes, shops and the Christmas markets also on hand to enjoy.

Price: £95 (flights only) from 2-6 December

Copenhagen, Denmark

The Danish capital is beautifully scenic, with museums and galleries galore, as well as one of the longest stretches of pedestrianised shopping streets in Europe.

The Big Apple is brimming with things to see and do

The Strøget boasts a number of famous brands from Georg Jenson to Royal Copenhagen and HAY – ideal for a spot of Christmas shopping.

Price: £127 (flights only) from 1-4 December

Cologne, Germany

Visiting Cologne during the festive period is sure to be a memorable experience, with the city transforming into a winter wonderland, packed with enchanting markets.

Visitors can indulge in an array of seasonal fare and mulled wine, and pay a visit to some of the city’s most famous sites, including the High Gothic cathedrals and the Cologne Chocolate Museum.

Price: £118 (flights only) from 2-5 December

Reykjavik, Iceland

Home to many spectacular natural beauty spots, Reykjavik is sure to impress and offers lots for visitors to experience in the great outdoors.

From the geothermal springs of the Blue Lagoon and hiking trails from Mount Esja and Mount Ulfarsfell, to whale watching and a chance to see the Northern Lights, there is something for all.

Price: £188 (flights only) from 9-12 December

New York, United States

Dubbed the city that never sleeps, New York has something to offer all tastes and is brimming with so many attractions that visitors are sure to have a jam-packed trip.

From Times Square and the Statue of Liberty, to the Empire State Building, Brooklyn Bridge, Coney Island and Central Park, New York promises a hectic but fulfilling visit.

Price: £429 (flights only) from 6-9 December

Prague, Czech Republic

Visitors can explore the many cafes, independent stores, restaurants and boutiques in Prague’s Old Town, and pay a visit to the wonderful Christmas markets.

There are also a number of other impressive sites to see, including Prague Castle, Wenceslas Square and the famous Charles Bridge.

Price: £185 (flights only) from 2-6 December

Budapest, Hungary

This wonderfully picturesque city offers a break that is full of culture, with the likes of Buda Castle, St Stephen’s Basilica and the world-famous Széchenyi Chain Bridge over the river Danube just a few of the sites to see.

The city’s many thermal baths are another popular visitor attraction – perfect for fending off those winter blues.

Price: £173 (flights only) from 2-6 December

Krakow, Poland

Divided into the Old Town and Kazimierz, Poland is a city with a rich heritage and has an abundance of historic sites to explore.

It may be one of Poland’s oldest cities, but Krakow does have a modern vibe to it and boasts a vibrant nightlife scene alongside its cultural offering.

Price: £110 (flights only) from 2-6 December