7 of the best free things to do with kids in Leeds over the half-term holidays If you’re searching for free activities to do with all the family over the school holidays, then Leeds has plenty of options. These are 7 of the best free things to do in Leeds with kids during half-term. 1. Roundhay Park With of 700 acres to explore, including two splendid lakes, Roundhay Park is the perfect place to spend the day outdoors with your family. Staff jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 2. Kirkstall Abbey If youre in the mood for an historical outing, then the 12th-century ruins of Kirkstall Abbey is the place to go. Theres also plenty of surrounding greenery to explore if the weather holds out. Staff jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Woodhouse Moor Skatepark Woodhouse Moor Skatepark is split into three main sections and is completely free to enter. If youre looking to do something fun over the holidays or even try something new, then this is a great place to go. Staff jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Golden Acre Park Golden Acre Park is 55 hectares in size and includes demonstration gardens and plant collections, parkland, lake, streams, ponds and woodland. Staff jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2