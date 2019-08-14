6 of the best rum bars in Leeds
If you’re a fan of rum, then Leeds offers a wealth of bars where you can enjoy your favourite tipple.
These are 6 of the best rum bars in Leeds.
1. Turtle Bay
Turtle Bay boasts a huge selection of rums sourced from across the Caribbean. If youre eager to explore new flavours, try their rum sharing board, which features four rums and a choice of mixer
2. Rum and Reason
As its name suggests, rum is the name of the game at this trendy bar and grill. Fans of the spirit are offered a wide variety of choice, with more than 40 premium rums
3. Revolucion de Cuba
Revolucion de Cubas drinks menu features a section named the The Rum Store, which offers a variety of rums, including golden, spiced and flavoured
4. Manahatta
Manahatta has a variety of exciting, rum-infused delights to choose from. Try the Cuban Postcard, which is made with Bacardi 8 year rum, Wray and Nephew rum, camomile and coconut, ginger cordial, lime, honey
