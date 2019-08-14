Rum

6 of the best rum bars in Leeds

If you’re a fan of rum, then Leeds offers a wealth of bars where you can enjoy your favourite tipple.

These are 6 of the best rum bars in Leeds.

Turtle Bay boasts a huge selection of rums sourced from across the Caribbean. If youre eager to explore new flavours, try their rum sharing board, which features four rums and a choice of mixer

1. Turtle Bay

Turtle Bay boasts a huge selection of rums sourced from across the Caribbean. If youre eager to explore new flavours, try their rum sharing board, which features four rums and a choice of mixer
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
As its name suggests, rum is the name of the game at this trendy bar and grill. Fans of the spirit are offered a wide variety of choice, with more than 40 premium rums

2. Rum and Reason

As its name suggests, rum is the name of the game at this trendy bar and grill. Fans of the spirit are offered a wide variety of choice, with more than 40 premium rums
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Revolucion de Cubas drinks menu features a section named the The Rum Store, which offers a variety of rums, including golden, spiced and flavoured

3. Revolucion de Cuba

Revolucion de Cubas drinks menu features a section named the The Rum Store, which offers a variety of rums, including golden, spiced and flavoured
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Manahatta has a variety of exciting, rum-infused delights to choose from. Try the Cuban Postcard, which is made with Bacardi 8 year rum, Wray and Nephew rum, camomile and coconut, ginger cordial, lime, honey

4. Manahatta

Manahatta has a variety of exciting, rum-infused delights to choose from. Try the Cuban Postcard, which is made with Bacardi 8 year rum, Wray and Nephew rum, camomile and coconut, ginger cordial, lime, honey
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2