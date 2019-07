Here are the 20 Leeds wards that have seen a rise in average house prices since 2007, according to figures from Data Mill North. The areas are ordered from the smallest to the largest rise in house prices and images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Headingley House prices have increased by 1% since 2007.

2. Kippax & Metherley House prices have increased by 3% since 2007.

3. Pudsey House prices have increased by 3% since 2007.

4. Garforth and Swillington House prices have increased by 4% since 2007.

