16 breakdowns a minute predicted over Christmas

157,345 breakdowns are expected to take place over the festive period, as Brits drive home for Christmas.

This translates to over 936 breakdowns an hour, which is a staggering 16 breakdowns a minute. Now, breakdown cover provider Green Flag is urging drivers to check their vehicles before making any trips.

It is estimated that there will be nearly 28,370 battery faults, over 17,680 tyre-related issues and a further 9,555 engine failures, that are set to cause havoc for motorists across the country.

As well as the bustling roads and the increase in vehicles out and about, recent forecasts suggest that frosty weather is expected in the coming days, with black ice and freezing rain set to cause further disruption. In light of the weather reports, Green Flag has released the data to encourage drivers to check their vehicles before they travel and take care on the roads during the anticipated adverse weather conditions.

Simon Henrick, from Green Flag, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to carry out relevant car safety checks in order to avoid car faults and breakdowns, and only make journeys if it’s really necessary.