These new build homes in Leeds all feature brand new, modern fittings and are decorated to the highest standard, so you can move straight in and feel instantly at home. Here are 15 of the most desirable new build properties that are currently on the market - all for less than £240,000.

1. Two bed end terrace, Ninelands Lane, Garforth, LS25 Ideal for singles or couples, this cosy end terrace boasts a spacious open plan kitchen and dining area and two generously sized double bedrooms, both with the added luxury of a stylish en-suite. GBP 229,950 Zoopla

2. Three bed semi-detached, Baildon Avenue, Kippax, LS25 Featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, with an open plan kitchen diner with French doors leading into the garden, this property could make the perfect family home. GBP 229,950 Zoopla

3. Three bed terrace, New Village Way, Morley, LS27 This modern, three bed property in Morley is available on Help to Buy, Part Exchange or Home Exchange, so you can choose the scheme that is best suited for you. GBP 184,950 Zoopla

4. Two bed semi-detached, Wykebeck Mount, LS9 A great property for first time buyers, this well-designed home makes good use of space and light, with a comfortable downstairs living area and two generous bedrooms on the second floor. GBP 147,995 Zoopla

