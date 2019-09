Beer drinkers enjoyed a street food market, live music across three stages and of course plenty of craft beer. Now in its 8th year, the festival promotes craft beer brewed in the UK and overseas. Here are 11 pictures of the beer-related fun at Leeds Town Hall.

George Waterhouse from Kirkstall Brewery jpimedia Buy a Photo

Leeds International Beer Festival 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Leeds International Beer Festival 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Abi Williams from the Wild Beer Company jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more