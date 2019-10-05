House prices have fallen in these Leeds areas

11 Leeds areas where house prices have dropped in the past decade - and by how much

House prices have risen across some areas of Leeds, but fallen in others over the past 10 years plus - this is where and by how much.

Data published by Data Mill North shows how 11 areas of Leeds have seen house prices drop on average since 2007. Here are the areas affected, from smallest to largest percentage drop in average house price. Photos for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident.

House prices in Bramley and Stanningley have dropped by 2 per cent since 2007

1. Bramley & Stanningley - 2 per cent

House prices in Bramley and Stanningley have dropped by 2 per cent since 2007
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
House prices in Farnley & Wortley have dropped by 4 per cent

2. Farnley & Wortley - 4 per cent

House prices in Farnley & Wortley have dropped by 4 per cent
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
House prices have dropped in Middleton Park by 9 per cent since 2007

3. Middleton Park - 9 per cent

House prices have dropped in Middleton Park by 9 per cent since 2007
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
House prices have dropped by 5 per cent in Temple Newsam since 2007

4. Temple Newsam - 5 per cent

House prices have dropped by 5 per cent in Temple Newsam since 2007
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3