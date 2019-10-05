11 Leeds areas where house prices have dropped in the past decade - and by how much
House prices have risen across some areas of Leeds, but fallen in others over the past 10 years plus - this is where and by how much.
Data published by Data Mill North shows how 11 areas of Leeds have seen house prices drop on average since 2007. Here are the areas affected, from smallest to largest percentage drop in average house price. Photos for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident.
1. Bramley & Stanningley - 2 per cent
House prices in Bramley and Stanningley have dropped by 2 per cent since 2007